Allison Williams went blonde about two months ago (coincidentally, so did her BFF Katy Perry), which is, in the grand scheme of things, a relatively short period of time. But it hasn’t taken the actress long to notice that some people are treating her a little differently now that she’s undergone the brunette-to-blonde hair transformation — and by “some people,” we mean “men.” According to the Get Out star, the male reaction has been impossible to miss.
Williams appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, where she shared her newfound insight, thanks to what she calls “[going] undercover into the male psyche.” The verdict? “It’s so instant,” she said. “Boys are just aware of a blonde head of hair in the room. I’m positive. I’ve walked this planet as a brunette with total anonymity. And now I walk into a party and people are like, [gasps].”
Unfortunately, even Williams can’t answer the question of whether blondes really do have more fun. But she does have a theory as to why the age-old question exists — in her case, at least. “People keep asking me that and I finally realized that they’re asking it because they’re hoping I’m more fun now,” she told Corden. “That’s definitely why. Even my friends and family are like, ‘Are you having more fun? Is this going to be a more enjoyable relationship for us? Are you also more fun?’ And the answer is no.”
An interesting hypothesis, for sure. It seems like Williams has come a long way since she told Stephen Colbert that she would not recommend going blonde, but she does admit that the maintenance has been “exhausting.” Anyone who’s ever committed to the double-process life would probably be happy to back her up on that — even if blondes don’t necessarily have more fun, they definitely do spend a hell of a lot more time in the salon chair.
