Katy Perry & Allison Williams Are Best Friend Beauty Goals

“We just couldn’t believe it,” the Get Out actress told the publication at a Refinery29 x Keds Be Bold For Change Panel. “We weirdly ended up going blonde on the same day. I was texting her, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be blonde next time I see you.’ And she was like, ‘Me too!’ It was hilarious.” It doesn't sound like Williams will be following in Perry’s footsteps in terms of her latest pixie cut , though the Girls star does admit she's obsessed with it.