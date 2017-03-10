Katy Perry & Allison Williams Are Best Friend Beauty Goals

Having a best friend for so long means you experience a lot of firsts together: your first crush, your first period, your first job, and — if you're Katy Perry and Allison Williams — your first time going blonde. Thanks to a recent interview with PeopleStyle, we finally know the truth: The celebrity pair decided to take the platinum plunge together — on the same day and everything.
First of all, we had no idea Perry and Williams were so damn close. (Could they possibly be the next Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams?) But according to Williams, the two are thick as thieves, even hinting that they have best friend telepathy.
If you need a refresher, both ladies recently went blonde seemingly overnight. Katy Perry debuted a lighter look in January, the night of her ex-beau’s 40th birthday party. And Williams went blonde for an entirely different occasion: an Allure cover shoot (although it has been really stressing her out). But somehow, both Perry and Williams decided to go blonde on the very same day — talk about the work of cosmic connections. What’s better than one hair transformation? Two, that's what.
“We just couldn’t believe it,” the Get Out actress told the publication at a Refinery29 x Keds Be Bold For Change Panel. “We weirdly ended up going blonde on the same day. I was texting her, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be blonde next time I see you.’ And she was like, ‘Me too!’ It was hilarious.” It doesn't sound like Williams will be following in Perry’s footsteps in terms of her latest pixie cut, though the Girls star does admit she's obsessed with it.
“She’s so beautiful so she can pull it off. That’s a hard haircut to pull off for most people. But when she sent me the inspo photo of Michelle Williams, I was like, ‘You can do that, you can fully do that.’”
