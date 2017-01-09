Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams’ Golden Globes Pics Are #Goals

Debate all you want about whether Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively or John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave the most Prom King and Queen vibes at last night's Golden Globes. There's only one celebrity couple we truly care about, and they're not even a couple. They are, however, soulmates.
Per usual, Michelle Williams brought BFF and "love of her life" Busy Philipps as her date to the Globes. Per usual, Philipps documented it all on Instagram, filling us with FOMO and gratitude that Dawson's Creek, the show on which they met, ever existed. Not pictured: the red carpet moment when Philipps helpfully adjusted her pal's choker.
Though Williams, nominated for Manchester by the Sea, lost out to Fences' Viola Davis, the night was still full of magic. There were cocktails to be imbibed, pasta to be devoured, and bathroom selfies to be snapped. We'd also like to pretend that they spent half the evening fussing with Casey Affleck's man-bun, but we'll have to await visual confirmation on that one.
Oh, to be a third wheel...