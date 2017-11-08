Troian Bellisario's New Hair Color Is 2017's Take On That Lost In Translation Wig

It's hard to imagine celebrities without their signature hairstyles. Seeing Gwen Stefani without the platinum color or Ariana Grande sans ponytail feels like catching a dog walk on its hind legs — it almost never happens. And when it does, it's hard not to notice. Case in point: Troian Bellisario.
The brunette Pretty Little Liars and Feed star normally has loose curls and a '70s-inspired shag. And for the most part, no matter what character she's playing on-screen, the actress almost always looks the same as the day she first hit the scene... until now. Bellisario just posted a photo to Instagram wearing an unexpectedly orange sci-fi bob with the caption, "? baby."
Instead of pulling inspiration from L.A.'s raddest hair trends, it looks as though Bellisario went an entirely different route — one that feels refreshing when compared to the root beer hair or cream soda highlight trends. Like Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World or Clementine Kruczynski (Kate Winslet) in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Bellisario rocks a vivid shade of orange and a spunky new cut with the kind of energy only a true Manic Pixie Dream Girl could. And while we know the trope is exhausted at this point, we can't help but dig the subtle callback to the recognizable look.
Alas, the actress' Instagram caption is as vague as it gets, so there's no evidence whether this is for an upcoming role or just for fun. Additionally, we're betting it's the works of a realistic-looking wig — a move most celebs tend to take with drastic changes like this. Regardless, if this new color is the next trend we need to look out for, we're so here for it.
