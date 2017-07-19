We thought we knew everything there is to know about Pretty Little Liars and its cast, but apparently we were wrong. While the core four spent seven seasons hiding secrets, there was one that wasn't revealed by the series finale: Troian Bellisario looks nothing like Spencer Hastings IRL.
In just about every interview, Bellisario is asked about how similar she is to her PLL character, Spencer, and how the fashion and beauty choices define the character's personality. But not once did we hear Bellisario reveal that her IRL hair is the complete opposite of what we see on-screen. Who knew?
Last night, celebrity hairstylist David Stanwell showed off the Feed star's look. While most fans chalked the look up to a really great hot tool, we dug deeper. According to Stanwell, this is merely Bellisario's natural hair amped up with styling product.
So how did he get the look? Although Stanwell mentions that styling curly hair can be tricky, here's his breakdown: "[I] prepped hair with Oribe Curl Shaping Mousse and Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray. I like to use a combination. I then diffused hair to 80-90% dry then just left while makeup was being done to natural dry. Then, with a small curling iron, I went through the hair to help along and define the curls. Don't be to meticulous as you want to keep it as natural looking as possible," Stanwell tells us.
To finish it up? A little Oribe Airstyle Finishing Cream and Bumble and Bumble Grooming Creme to keep the curls tight and smooth. Now you have all the secrets.
