After over 10 years of KUWTK, we’re used to seeing Kim take a far more tongue-in-cheek, emotion-free route when it comes to her body shamers. As viewers observe in “Milfs Gone Wild,” she commented on one of her infuriating paparazzi bikini photos, “Gorg,” to prove they didn’t bother her. When she detailed everyone's exploits on the trip at that time — remember Larsa Pippen and the “special” brownies? — Kim wrote near the end of her tweet storm, “Oh and as for me you ask? ...I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body.” It was a low-key, petty way to respond to all the people roasting those unauthorized pictures without actually saying anything to them directly. Now, seeing how emotional Kim actually felt at the time hits home even harder.