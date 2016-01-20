Khloé Explains Why Most Of The Kardashians Don't Drink

Good news: We’ll all have some new Kardashian fodder to discuss tomorrow.
Why? Because Khloé Kardashian’s new show, Kocktails With Khloe, launches tonight. But have you ever wondered what the drinking habits of the Kardashian clan are? I know I haven’t.
Khloé revealed to Elle that she is basically the “lone wolf” in the family when it comes to drinking. Well actually, Khloé and Kris Jenner are the lone wolves. (“My mom's every night.” Sounds like someone needs a Dry January as much as we did.)
All the other gals don’t participate: Kim reportedly doesn’t touch the stuff, Kylie and Kendall aren’t into it, and Kourtney has “literally been pregnant for, like, six years.”
Okay, all of my Kardashian snarkiness aside, I just watched a clip of the show and it does seem pretty funny! In the clip, Kendall prank calls Kim to tell her that she's pregnant and asks her for advice on what the hell she should do. Kim, predictably, very quickly turns it around to make it all about her. (Wait, maybe that was kind of snarky — I am doomed to forever be a Kardashian snob!)
Why? Because Khloé Kardashian’s new show, Kocktails With Khloe, launches tonight. But have you ever wondered what the drinking habits of the Kardashian clan are? I know I haven’t.
Khloé revealed to Elle that she is basically the “lone wolf” in the family when it comes to drinking. Well actually, Khloé and Kris Jenner are the lone wolves. (“My mom's every night.” Sounds like someone needs a Dry January as much as we did.)
All the other gals don’t participate: Kim reportedly doesn’t touch the stuff, Kylie and Kendall aren’t into it, and Kourtney has “literally been pregnant for, like, six years.”
Okay, all of my Kardashian snarkiness aside, I just watched a clip of the show and it does seem pretty funny! In the clip, Kendall prank calls Kim to tell her that she's pregnant and asks her for advice on what the hell she should do. Kim, predictably, very quickly turns it around to make it all about her. (Wait, maybe that was kind of snarky — I am doomed to forever be a Kardashian snob!)
Advertisement