What happens when two pop icons combine their hit songs? Pure, unadulterated magic, apparently.
Someone just mashed up Britney Spears' "Toxic" with "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single off of Taylor Swift's upcoming album Reputation, and it's proof we need a duet between these two ASAP.
Uncovered by Buzzfeed, the new track from YouTuber AndyWuMusicLand seems like the most obvious mashup in the world. Spears' iconic music video for "Toxic" and Swift's latest (and, possibly, greatest) video both showcase the singers' many alter-egos. The songs themselves both feature synthy beats, which, as it happens, work so well when overlayed.
Swift may have gotten some shade for using Spears' iconic snake imagery (shout out to Banana from the 2001 VMAs) but why should these women compete over anything when their songs sound so sweet together? Listen for yourself:
The YouTube comments prove that this is the mashup 2017 needs:
"OMG it's iconic! Want them to make a remix to this song!" wrote one commenter.
"PERFECTION OH MY GOD," wrote another.
"I did not expect it to be so good! But it blends so well!," added a fan.
This isn't the only twist on "Look What You Made Me Do" out there. There's already a metal version of the song for those who don't think Swift went hard enough. Vanessa Hudgens also recorded a cover of the track, and Spencer Pratt even has his own version of the video.
Still, this Spears/Swift remix may take the cake. Is it better than the original? Well, that's up for you to decide — but it's still damn good.
