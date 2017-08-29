The former High School Musical actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Swift's new song "Look What You Made Me Do," and she's channeling the pop princess in more ways than one. For one thing, Hudgens is rocking a shock of very Taylor-post-1989 platinum blonde hair, which she told Instagram was for her judging gig on So You Think You Can Dance. (Whether it's a wig or if she really went full-on platinum is up for debate... but it's definitely giving off major Tay vibes.)
"DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol #havingwaytoomuchfun@taylorswift," the Spring Breakers actress wrote in her Instagram caption.
Hudgens isn't the only person who can't stop, won't stop singing Swift's new song. Her fans took to the comments section of the photo to share their appreciation for the first single off Swift's upcoming Reputation.
"Obsessed with this song!!!" wrote one fan.
"So glad I'm not the only one who does these kinds of things," another commented.
"Literally me when I listen to this song, " joked a third.
Also on the "Look What You Made Me Do" bandwagon? Hudgens BFF and former High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale. On Monday, the actress shared a GIF from the 1989 mogul's new video, which dropped Sunday night during the VMAs, to her Instagram.
"MONDAY..... I'm coming for you," she wrote in the caption.
Is it too much to ask for a video of Hudgens and Tisdale singing along to Swift's new track together? The two already crushed their cover of Elle King's "Exes and Ohs," so let's see them bask in their fandom as a duo, please.
