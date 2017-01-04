Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Reunite For Sweet Duet

Attention High School Musical fans, you're in for a treat! Ashley Tisdale, 31, and Vanessa Hudgens, 28, recently teamed up for the ultimate reunion. The two BFFs sat down to sing a sweet rendition of Elle King's "Ex's & Oh's." Tisdale's ever-supportive hubby, Christopher French, also played the guitar. Swoon. In the video,
Gabriella and Sharpay Hudgens and Tisdale sat cross-legged, in what can only be described as an adult fort, strewn with Christmas lights. Our girls have finally been reunited. Can we say dream come true?
The performance is part of Tisdale's relaunched YouTube channel and is sure to be one of many performances releasing this year.
Though, here's hoping this is also one of many instances of the two pairing up.
