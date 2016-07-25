You're not the only one obsessed with Beyoncé's Lemonade. Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are both clearly feeling it too. On Saturday, the High School Musical stars danced to the album in what Tisdale boldly titled the "Best Snapchat story EVER."
We have to say, the performance includes some pretty interesting artistic choices. During "Sorry," a hot dog with a "do not eat me" sign dances in the foreground. The actresses sing "Hold Up" with an unexpected combination of tiger faces and chipmunk voices. But things really start to get fun when they sing "Formation" with puppy tongues sticking out.
It's obviously a far cry from Beyoncé's videos for the album. But it does make creative use of Snapchat, we'll give it that.
