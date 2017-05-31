Vanessa Hudgens Has A Big New TV Gig

Zac Efron isn't the only East High School graduate who's going places.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Vanessa Hudgens will be the new third judge for Fox's reality dancing competition, So You Think You Can Dance.
It's a natural career move for the recent Billboard Music Awards co-host, who showed off her own dance skills while playing Gabriella Montez in all three of the Disney Channel's beloved High School Musical films. (Still pulling for a fourth, by the way.) The Spring Breakers and Powerless star also played Rizzo in Fox's Grease: Live last year.
“I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary [Murphy] and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance,” the show's co-creator and judge, Nigel Lythgoe, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel.”
The 28-year-old singer and actress tweeted to fans that she was "so excited" about her new gig, which kicks off with the season 14 premiere on June 12.
We can't wait for contestants to bust out their best moves to "Get'cha Head in the Game," "We're All in This Together," and "Breaking Free." And no, Ashley Tisdale, we would not be mad at all if Sharpay Evans stopped by to belt out and boogie her way through "Bop to the Top." We will be mad if she's doesn't. Get involved.
