Why Taylor Swift Stans Thought Ashley Tisdale Was Shading Their Queen

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Karma won't be coming for Ashley Tisdale, because it turns out she wasn't shading Taylor Swift after all.
The former High School Musical actress, who currently boasts her own YouTube channel where she performs alongside her celebrity pals, became the target of Swifties who were sure that a particular tweet was aimed at the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress.
In a series of since-deleted tweets (Perez Hilton has the receipts), Tisdale reportedly wrote:
"Music is supposed to bring us together. It's supposed to unite us. When we have artists targeting each other for the sake of controversy… The art suffers. When will try to stop bringing each other down and start lifting us up when we live in a world that's doing exactly that?"
Considering that Swift's new song and video seemingly tackle her many controversies (including the one with Kimye over those troublesome "Famous" lyrics), some fans thought that the Young & Hungry producer was tossing some side-eye Swift's way.
Alas, Tisdale was quick to make it clear that her tweets weren't actually about the "Out Of The Woods" singer:
"Like I said. I wasn't talking about ONE particular person I was saying music in general," she tweeted to one fan who accused her of dissing Swift.
However, the star also took it one step further. Rather than simply deny that she was talking about T. Swift (when, really, she could have just as easily been talking about Katy Perry's new video for alleged diss track "Swish, Swish," juuuuust saying) the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shared a still from the "LWYMMD" video:
"MONDAY..... I'm coming for you," she wrote in the caption of a GIF of Swift going all Suicide Squad.

MONDAY..... I'm coming for you ???

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on

Whatever Tisdale was referring to in her original tweet, it's clear that she has absolutely no bad blood with Swift — and, in fact, is already using her new song to make Mondays suck a teensy bit less. This alleged "feud" is about as dead as the old Taylor, so let's let everyone live.
