The stars of High School Musical are all grown-up, and now, so is their iconic song.
Ashley Tisdale, who portrayed Sharpay Evans in the Disney Channel musical, teamed up with actor Lucas Grabeel, who played the diva's twin and long-suffering sidekick Ryan, for a brand-new rendition of "What I've Been Looking For," and it's pretty much perfect.
High School Musical celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2016, and though it's been over a decade since the franchise first launched, Disney Channel already has plans to revive it with the film's upcoming fourth installment. In fact, the new movie — which launched a nationwide talent search — will have a big connection to Tisdale and Grabeel's iconic characters. According to a report from E! News, Campbell, the school's soccer captain and theater aficionado, is actually Sharpay and Ryan's cousin. (Guess he doesn't have any qualms about loving both sports and Bye, Bye Birdie.)
While news of another Evans is pretty exciting, it's so good to see the real cast back together again. The new video, which hails from Tisdale's official YouTube channel, is awesome fanservice. Not only do the pair break out into a heart-wrenching version of "What I've Been Looking For," they also share some memories of their time working together on the Disney flicks.
The pair seems tight in the video, but they do get candid about not always seeing eye-to-eye while working together. In fact, Tisdale jokes that the onscreen twins actually "hated" one another offscreen...possibly because the actress shared too many similarities to Sharpay.
"We were not close. We were not good friends, let's be honest," Tisdale revealed in the video. "It's been 10 years, we can totally talk about this now. We hated each other, like I'm not kidding."
"We did not get off on the right food," Grabeel admitted.
"I think I was a lot like Sharpay, and Lucas was like, 'Who is this person?,'" said Tisdale.
Things are now better than ever between the two former co-stars — and so is their song. Fans may remember that Sharpay and Ryan remixed Kelsi's (Olesya Rulin) ballad to make it a poppier bop, but here, the performers slow things down.
Check out the video below:
