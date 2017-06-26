Britney Spears REALLY Regrets That Snake Dance

Remember when it was announced that a Britney Spears concert would change the date of a major election in Israel? Well, it's that time now. On July 3, Spears will perform a large outdoor concert for all her Israeli fans, thus causing the Labor Party to move the date of their primary elections. You never know which citizens are both active in politics and know all the words to "Toxic." The overlap is real.
In anticipation of the big show, Spears sat down for a lengthy interview with Ynetnews, as Harper's Bazaar reports. The singer, who is known for being private these days, got surprisingly real with her interviewer. The two talked about her biggest regrets, being in her 20s, and mental health. But the most shocking part of the interview may be a bit involving another 2000s star: Banana, the yellow python from her 2001 VMA "Slave 4 U" performance.
Advertisement
A celebrity in their own right, the custard-colored reptile deserves its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Even so, Spears reveals that she would never, ever do that stunt again. Spears said that in hindsight, she's realized it was "scary" and "stupid," adding " I would never do that again."
In addition to that iconic performance, Spears says there are a lot of things that she would have changed from those early and intense days of her career. "My life was controlled by too many people and that doesn’t really let you be yourself," she said. "In that situation, when you're not in control, you become less excited, and there’s less passion when it comes to music. I wrote back then, that I was lost and didn’t know what to do with myself. I was trying to please everyone around me because that [is] who I am deep inside. There are moments where I look back and think: 'What the hell was I thinking?'"
Still, Spears is averse to the word "crisis" to describe that time in her life, most notably 2006 and 2007, when she shaved her head and publicly reacted to overbearing paparazzi with an umbrella. "Crisis is a strong word," she said. “Each and every one of us that starts at a young age needs to take into account that you’ve gotta be balanced in order to stay in this industry and to manage your personal life...I think I was very different back then, younger, not always knowing what’s good or bad, very instinctive."
Advertisement
It's inspiring to hear Spears talk so openly about such a notorious time in her life — even if it means she's shading the one and only "Slave 4 U" snake in the process.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement