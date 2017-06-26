Britney Spears REALLY Regrets That Snake Dance

In addition to that iconic performance, Spears says there are a lot of things that she would have changed from those early and intense days of her career. "My life was controlled by too many people and that doesn’t really let you be yourself," she said. "In that situation, when you're not in control, you become less excited, and there’s less passion when it comes to music. I wrote back then, that I was lost and didn’t know what to do with myself. I was trying to please everyone around me because that [is] who I am deep inside. There are moments where I look back and think: 'What the hell was I thinking?'"