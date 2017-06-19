Taylor Swift's brand is stronger than ever. The 27-year-old has been under-the-radar with a new boyfriend, presumably working on some top secret music, but that doesn't mean that we have gotten a break from her.
The singer has been at the forefront of every Katy Perry-related conversation for the past month, especially after she surprisingly released all of her albums on Spotify for the first time. This unanticipated dump of Swift music has nudged her albums back to the top of the Billboard charts, which is a little baffling considering some of them are from years ago. The whole scenario is just Very Taylor Swift — only she could get subtle revenge on Perry (who on the same day released an album, Witness, to less-than-complimentary reviews) without ever totally resurfacing. Of her five albums, four are back on the Billboard 200, according to the site. The only album that didn't make the cut was Swift's debut self-titled album, which is a favorite among Swifties, but not many else.
Billboard also writes that the country-turned-pop singer's songs have seen a 551 percent gain in on-demand streams in the past week. That same week, her songs were streamed 47.51 million times. Please excuse me while I pick my jaw up from the floor. Her most streamed songs were, in order: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” featuring Zayn Malik; “Blank Space”; "Shake It Off"; and “Bad Blood,” featuring Kendrick Lamar.
But don't cry for Perry, guys. Witness still debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the third time the singer's album has debuted at the coveted number one spot.
