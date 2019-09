The singer has been at the forefront of every Katy Perry-related conversation for the past month, especially after she surprisingly released all of her albums on Spotify for the first time . This unanticipated dump of Swift music has nudged her albums back to the top of the Billboard charts, which is a little baffling considering some of them are from years ago. The whole scenario is just Very Taylor Swift — only she could get subtle revenge on Perry (who on the same day released an album, Witness, to less-than-complimentary reviews ) without ever totally resurfacing. Of her five albums, four are back on the Billboard 200, according to the site . The only album that didn't make the cut was Swift's debut self-titled album, which is a favorite among Swifties, but not many else.