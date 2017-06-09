Story from Pop Culture

Twitter Has Feelings About Taylor Swift Streaming All Of Her Music The Same Day Katy Perry Releases New Album

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images.
Taylor Swift is full of surprises today. Swift just put her whole catalog back on streaming after removing it from Spotify and Pandora in 2014. (Amazon Prime Music has had Taylor’s five albums, excluding 1989, since 2015.) According to a statement posted by her official fan account, this unexpected move was a thank you to fans who helped 1989 sell 10 million albums. But many think it may be a not so thinly veiled response to Katy Perry.
See, Swift added all five of her records to streaming the same day Perry happened to release her new album, Witness. Coincidence? C'mon, of course not. Perry has spent most of her interviews slamming Swift, who has accused Perry of sabotaging her tour by hiring her backup dancers. During her Carpool Karaoke appearance on the Late Late Show last month, Perry said, "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it."
Advertisement
She's all but confirmed "Swish Swish" was about Swift and is reportedly working with Swift's ex Calvin Harris on a song. Just this week, Perry told NME she was bothered by Swift's "Bad Blood," which many, including Perry, think is about her. "I'm not Buddha. Things irritate me," she said. "Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!"
More importantly, though, Twitter sure doesn't think all of this is a coincidence and has been giving its take on the latest in the Swift vs. Perry feud. "Taylor Swift putting her music back on Spotify because Katy Perry is releasing her album tonight is the level of petty I aspire to be," one person tweeted.
Someone else had a different take on the pettiness at work here: "Taylor Swift: I'm not petty! I'm so misunderstood by the haters! Taylor Swift: *puts music online the same day Katy Perry's album drops.*"
Others wondered if things had finally evened out. "Katy Perry stole Taylor Swift's backup dancers," they wrote, "Taylor Swift stole Katy Perry's new album celebration, Spotify listens, and fans."
"In other news," another person wrote, "Taylor Swift putting all her music back on Spotify on Katy Perry release day? SHAAAAAADE."
Hopefully, Perry will be able to shake it off. But, more importantly, we'd like Perry to think about taking Swift's advice and just remove herself from this narrative already.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series