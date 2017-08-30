I Can’t Come To The Phone Right Now Because The Metal Version Of Taylor Swift's Song Has Killed Me

The way I see it, time as we know it was changed following the release of Taylor Swift's new single, "Look What You Made Me Do." Before Swift dropped her catchy-as-hell track last Thursday night, I rarely gave her — or snakes, for that matter — much thought. Now, she's permeated my very existence. Her vindictive anthem plays on a loop through my head, and I've read more think pieces on the meaning behind her music video than I care to admit.
In short, she's everywhere, and I'm done trying to deny that fact or hide from it. Of course, that doesn't mean I necessarily like it. My musical preferences have always leaned towards rock, from folksy tunes with violins and banjos to darker tracks with heavy power chords and lots of screaming. So when I read about a cover of "Look What You Made Me Do" by metal band One More Slice in Strife Magazine, I knew had to listen; if not for the sheer ridiculousness of it, then for the small hope that maybe this version would get stuck in my head instead.
Let me tell you, this track did not disappoint.
The song starts of gently, almost playfully, with lead singer Brian Storm crooning about all the ways Swift has been wronged. But once he gets to the chorus, all niceties are tossed out the window in favor of throaty screams and menacing riffs. And yes, he even includes that cheesy yet awesome phone conversation in which we learn that the Old Taylor is very much dead.
One More Slice isn't new to taking pop songs and transforming them into head-banging hits. In addition to covering at least three of Swift's songs ("Shake It Off, "Style," and "Bad Blood"), they've recorded Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself," and John Legend's "All Of Me."
