Here's The Heartbreaking First Trailer For The Bobbi Kristina Movie

Bobbi Kristina follows Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's daughter as she struggles with living in her mother's shadow. It's an inside look like we've never seen before, and could help fans understand her sudden death.
At only 22 years old, Bobbi Kristina Brown died from a combination of intoxication and drowning. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in July 2016, and just about two years after her death, we're getting a first look at the new movie surrounding her life.
The trailer opens with newscasters announcing her death and the words "You heard the news. You never heard her story."
Brown is shown contemplating a career in music, feeling as though she must carry on her mother's legacy. There are clips showing Brown and Houston at different ages. In one, Brown is just a little girl and in another, it's clear that Brown is mourning her mother's death. At one point, she argues with her Whitney Houston, played by Demetria McKinney from Real Housewives of Atlanta.
"Everything is always about Whitney, I can never sing as well as you, I can never be the superstar you are," she screams.
Houston only replies "You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever made."
While it seems the movie will focus primarily on Brown's relationship with her mother, the trailer reveals that the movie will feature Brown's boyfriend, Nick Gordon. The two laugh and kiss, but receive backlash from Pat Houston (Vivica A. Fox). Since, Gordon has been found liable for Brown's death.
Bobbi Kristina Brown's heartbreaking story will live on forever with Bobbi Kristina. The movie will premiere on TV One in October 2017.
