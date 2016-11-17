A chapter in the Bobbi Kristina Brown case has closed. A settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Brown's family following her 2015 death.
In September, a judge ruled that Nick Gordon, Brown's partner at the time of her death, was responsible for the 2015 death of Brown. According to a report from the Associated Press, Gordon has now been ordered by a judge to pay $36 million in the wrongful death case.
Brown was found unresponsive in her bathtub in January of 2015. At the time, Gordon was living in her house. She died six months later in the hospital.
The case alleged that Gordon gave Brown a "toxic cocktail" before placing her in a tub of cold water, leading to brain damage, reports Entertainment Tonight.
The settlement is an important step in Gordon taking responsibility for his alleged role in Brown's death. However, for Brown's father, this isn't the only step.
In September of 2016, Bobby Brown told pastor T.D. Jakes on his talk show that there's one thing he needs to move on: "The D.A. still hasn't taken out criminal charges on Nick Gordon, and that's what I'm waiting for him to do. That's when I think I will get some closure."
Here is hoping that Brown's loved ones are at peace with the judge's ruling.
