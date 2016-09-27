Bobby Brown Wants Nick Gordon To Be Criminally Charged With Bobbi Kristina's Murder

Two weeks ago, Nick Gordon was found responsible for the 2015 death of one-time girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by her family. But father Bobby Brown still hasn't gotten closure on the tragedy. He wants to see Gordon put in handcuffs.
Brown says as much in a sneak peak of his interview with T.D. Jakes on the pastor's talk-show, airing this Wednesday. "I know some things that happened to my daughter. I don't know the specifics of what happened, but as the judge has said, he is legally responsible..." Brown says in the clip. He continues,"The D.A. still hasn't taken out criminal charges on Nick Gordon, and that's what I'm waiting for him to do. That's when I think I will get some closure."
Brown, though, has found "a bit of calmness" in the knowledge that Gordon is legally responsible for his daughter's July 2015 death, which occurred while she was still in a coma, six months after she was found unconscious in a bath tub. "Just knowing that he's legally responsible for my daughter's death has given me a bit of calmness to waiting for the D.A.," Brown tells Jakes. "There's a lot of strange things that will come out in the criminal charges against Nick."
Watch the clip below to hear Brown's thoughts on the circumstances of how his daughter was found — and how that might further implicate Gordon in her death.
