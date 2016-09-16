Nick Gordon Found Responsible For Bobbi Kristina's Wrongful Death

After failing to appear in court, Nick Gordon, partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been found responsible for her death, People reports.
Gordon did not report to his morning hearing at Atlanta’s Fulton County Superior Court, which was scheduled to hear motions regarding the wrongful death suit leveled against Gordon by Brown's estate. The judge ruled that allegations brought against Gordon by Brown's estate would be admitted by omission given his failure to appear. A jury will now decide what monetary compensation Gordon owes the estate, whose suit is asking for $50 million.
Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found unconscious in a bathtub in her Georgia home on January 31, 2015. Gordon told The Daily Mail that after finding her he attempted to revive her, saying, "I dropped to my knees and kept giving her chest compressions and blowing into her mouth." After spending several months in a coma, Brown died on July 26, 2015.
In an interview with 20/20 earlier this summer, Bobbi Kristina's father Bobby Brown blamed Gordon for her death, saying, "He knows what happened. I don't know what happened that night. But he does."
According to E! News, the wrongful death lawsuit, which Bobby Brown joined this May, accuses Gordon of giving Bobbi Kristina drugs and putting her in the tub after she had already lost consciousness.
Gordon did not report to his morning hearing at Atlanta’s Fulton County Superior Court, which was scheduled to hear motions regarding the wrongful death suit leveled against Gordon by Brown's estate. The judge ruled that allegations brought against Gordon by Brown's estate would be admitted by omission given his failure to appear. A jury will now decide what monetary compensation Gordon owes the estate, whose suit is asking for $50 million.
Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found unconscious in a bathtub in her Georgia home on January 31, 2015. Gordon told The Daily Mail that after finding her he attempted to revive her, saying, "I dropped to my knees and kept giving her chest compressions and blowing into her mouth." After spending several months in a coma, Brown died on July 26, 2015.
In an interview with 20/20 earlier this summer, Bobbi Kristina's father Bobby Brown blamed Gordon for her death, saying, "He knows what happened. I don't know what happened that night. But he does."
According to E! News, the wrongful death lawsuit, which Bobby Brown joined this May, accuses Gordon of giving Bobbi Kristina drugs and putting her in the tub after she had already lost consciousness.
Advertisement