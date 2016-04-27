Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend Nick Gordon is claiming that he tried to resuscitate the 22-year-old just after she was found unconscious.
According an account Gordon gave the Daily Mail, the morning that Brown — called Krissy by those close to her — was found unconscious, he was downstairs playing video games while his friend Max walked a cable company representative around the house. When Max discovered Brown in the tub, he called out for Gordon.
"He knocked on [my bedroom] door and didn't hear a call from Krissy," Gordon said during the revealing interview. "He knocked on the bathroom and still didn't hear a call from Krissy and that's when he found her in the bathtub. Then he calls my name."
I knew instantly something was wrong," Gordon went on. "You know there's a tone; you can hear it in someone's voice." Gordon claims he went up to the bedroom and saw Brown. "I dropped to my knees and kept giving her chest compressions and blowing into her mouth."
At one point, Brown spit up water. "I thought she was going to come round," Gordon explained. "But that never happened." Brown never regained consciousness, and after several months in a medically induced coma, she died on July 26, 2015.
"I blame myself for not getting to Krissy quick enough that day," Gordon told the Daily Mail. "I can't blame myself for another addict's addiction but I feel like I failed her. She didn't make it. I wish she got help."
Gordon has been accused of stealing from Brown, as well as abusing her; he is currently facing a civil suit that alleges he gave her drugs and placed her in the bathtub the day that she was found unconscious. Brown's cause of death was marked "undetermined" on her autopsy report; Gordon insists that he is not responsible for any wrongdoing.
"I wish she got my spot [in rehab]. I did not protect her the way that I was supposed to," he said, "even if it was from herself."
