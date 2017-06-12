Bobbi Kristina Brown's Former Boyfriend Nick Gordon Was Arrested For Domestic Battery

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex boyfriend Nick Gordon was arrested in Florida for domestic battery and false imprisonment. According to People, Gordon's current girlfriend, identified as Laura Leal, filed a report with the Seminole County Sheriff's officer alleging that Gordon had beaten her and held her captive in the home where the couple live together. The Sheriff's office has confirmed the report to People.
According to The Chicago Tribune, who also obtained access to the police report filed by Leal, Gordon started "hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist" after the two returned from a sports bar on Friday night. The police advised Leal to seek medical treatment after seeing her injuries.
The New York Daily News reports that Gordon was allegedly jealous and thought that Leal was trying to "hook up with one of his friends." Leal reportedly was only able to leave the house on Saturday after she got in touch with Gordon's mom, who was allegedly also in the residence at the time of the incident.
A judge ordered Gordon to stay away from Leal and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet if he posts bond, which has been set as $15,500 for both charges. Gordon reportedly told police that Leal attacked him and he wanted to press charges against her. Gordon is due back in court August 1.
Last November, Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million to Brown family as the settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit, which alleged that Gordon gave Brown a "toxic cocktail" before placing her in a tub of cold water, leading to brain damage. In January 2015, Brown was found unresponsive and unconscious in her bathtub in the home where Gordon was also living. Brown died six months later in the hospital.
Around the time of the settlement, Brown's father Bobby Brown said that what he really wanted was for Gordon to be criminally charged for the death of his daughter. "Just knowing that he's legally responsible for my daughter's death has given me a bit of calmness to waiting for the D.A.," Brown told Pastor T.D. Jakes on his talk show. "There's a lot of strange things that will come out in the criminal charges against Nick."
Gordon has not been criminally charged for Bobbi Kristina Brown's death because investigators have not been able to determine the cause of death, according to The Chicago Tribune.
