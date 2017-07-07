Bobby Brown Honors Daughter Bobbi Kristina On The Two Year Anniversary Of Her Death

It's been nearly two years since the tragic death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston. As the anniversary approaches, Bobby Brown is ensuring that his daughter's legacy lives on through the non-profit he founded in her honor.
The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House is a 24-hour emergency shelter that offers housing and counseling for battered women and their children. Brown announced the initiative earlier this year on what would have been Bobbi Kristina's 24th birthday.
Today, he posted an Instagram tribute to his daughter and urged his followers to "join the movement" and get involved with the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House.
"My Angel My? ," Brown captioned the painting of his daughter.
Three years after Whitney Houston drowned in a tub, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub by her boyfriend Nick Gordon. She spent nearly seven months in a medically induced coma before she passed away. Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death and has been ordered to pay $36 million to her family.
According to the civil suit, Brown "died due to a violent altercation" with Gordon, "after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious" and "injected her with a toxic mixture."
Although he hasn't faced criminal charges relating to Bobbi Kristina's death, Gordon was arrested last month for an alleged domestic violence battery against his current girlfriend. He denies any wrongdoing.
