Chrissy Teigen Can Blame Baby Luna For This Wardrobe Malfunction

We can always count on Chrissy Teigen to keep it real. The model isn’t afraid to talk about her period skin, her love of fast-food, or in this case, the difficulties of being keeping your ensemble together when your child is, well, tugging at your clothing.
Earlier this month, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, took the most glamorous vacation to Italy with their 16-month-old baby girl, Luna. And while she served look after look, her Venice outfits were especially compelling, considering the temperature hovered around 95 degrees. Still, she wore long-sleeved printed jumpsuits and little black dresses and shared it all with us on Instagram. One particular photo, however, didn't make the cut.
“If anyone sees a photo floating around of me with my entire cleavage hanging out, sitting in the middle of a square in Venice, it’s because Luna broke both of my buttons — ripped them off and threw them to the side,” she told People magazine. “I feel like I haven’t gotten the chance to explain. Kids don’t care. That’s why you have to laugh all of that stuff off because you never know what you’re getting into.”
Teigen, of course, is no stranger to a nip-slip — or taking it like a pro. On social media, she's openly shared a variety of clothing struggles, from attempting to get into a jumpsuit to ripping her dress on the CFDA red carpet. This, however, is probably the most adorable reason for a wardrobe malfunction ever.
