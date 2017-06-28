For some of us, flashing a nipple on a stage of any size is the stuff of recurring nightmares. For Chrissy Teigen, a nip slip is nothing but fodder for yet another utterly endearing moment.
At John Legend's Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night, Chrissy Teigen joined her husband onstage for a little romantic slow dancing as he serenaded her. In the videos shot by members of the audience, she's all grace and elegance, until her loose-fitting black dress betrays her and slips just an inch in the wrong direction. Looks like she forgot the double-stick tape!
Instead of cringing or pretending like nothing happened, Teigen dropped her jaw, covered herself with one hand, and gave a little bow, while Legend knelt at her feet, not missing a note.
The best night ever! Thank you!!! @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/0KIL5mK4zu— Kenneth Razon (@kentrazon) June 28, 2017
The most Chrissy moment of all came a few seconds later, when she grabbed the mic from Legend to say, "Sorry." As if that weren't the highlight of everyone's night.
"I got to see @johnlegend AND @chrissyteigen's left boob today," @jspulley tweeted. "IT'S A GOOD DAY!!!"
That apology was enough to make Legend break, and chuckle just a little bit into the mic. He's a pro after all.
Being the social media genius she is, Teigen gives us peeks into her home life all the time, but somehow this very public moment was a different kind of glimpse at how she and Legend make each other laugh. TMZ likened it to a scene out of I Love Lucy, where Lucille Ball was always accidentally stealing the show from her musician husband. (Please, don't get any big ideas, Hollywood. Making a TV show out of these two would ruin the magic.)
