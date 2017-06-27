Chrissy Teigen Just Gave This Under-The-Radar Product Two Thumbs Up

At the end of 2016, Chrissy Teigen’s cookbook Cravings had sold 276,326 copies, and multiple reviews praised it for being realistic, witty, and informative. When the book was released last year, we fell in love with so many of her recipes, and took it as definitive proof that Chrissy Teigen knows what she's talking about when it comes to food. Because of that, every time the social media wiz posts about a recipe, restaurant, or snack food, our ears perk up, and we're ready to take her word on it. That's just what happened when, over the weekend, Teigen posted a photo of a bag of potato chips accompanied by a dazzling review.
On Sunday, Chrissy Teigen tweeted, "These were very tasty. Are they some sort of BBQ/salt and vinegar hybrid? Two thumbs up." The photo included in the tweet featured a package of Zapp's New Orleans Kettle Style Voodoo Potato Chips.
These were very tasty. Are they some sort of BBQ/salt and vinegar hybrid? Two thumbs up pic.twitter.com/n0ZGZjTFAP— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 25, 2017
For the record, in case you're unfamiliar with it, Zapps is a Louisiana-based chip brand known for it's cajun-inspired flavors. According to Zapps' Voodoo chips package, the flavor was created by accident. It happened when "an employee was moving a pallet of spices off the top shelf, and dropped it. While cleaning it up, someone stuck their finger into the mixture of about 5 flavors and pronounced it great." SeriousEats explains that this one chip is vinegary, smoky, sweet, and spicy, all at once.
By now, Chrissy Teigen's tweet about Zapps' Voodoo Chips has been liked nearly 14,000 times and over 1,095 users have retweeted it. Based on the many comments, Tiegen isn't the only one who is head-over-heels for this chip brand or the flavor. Some Twitter users commented on the cookbook author's tweet simply to express how delicious the chips are, while others wrote suggestions for other flavors to try and what dishes they pair well with.
These are my FAVORITE. They pair great with tuna melts.— sierra barter (@sierrabarter) June 26, 2017
there is a spicy version that is lowkey the greatest flavor of chip that has ever existed pic.twitter.com/6hrHoKGIId— folu (@notfolu) June 25, 2017
Also you can order them by calling 1-800-HOT-CHIP. And they give them out at Halloween. Don't ask why I know all this.— Lobsterhands (@lobster_hands) June 26, 2017
Unfortunately, Zapp's are more rare than other widespread potato chip brands. However, it does look like they can be ordered online through the parent company's website or on Amazon. No need to read any of the reviews before ordering. Chrissy Teigen has already approved them.
