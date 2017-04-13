Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Documents A Very Real Jumpsuit Problem

Depending on your worldview, jumpsuits can be quite complex. Yes, they look great and are flattering on a number of body types. And yes, they’re technically the adult version of a onesie but with better fabric.
Despite all that, finding the right one ain’t easy. Our closets are already filled with various brands of varying sizes. While we may be a medium on top, we might be a large on the bottom. Naturally this doesn’t always work with the one-size-fits all M.O. of a jumpsuit. Just ask Chrissy Teigen.
In a hilarious Snapchat video posted Tuesday evening, Teigen — model, mom, cookbook author — attempted to squeeze into a jumpsuit that fit perfectly on the bottom, yet not quite as well on the top. The ever-determined 31-year-old sucked it in while jumping up and down, attempting to squeeze her body into the fitted garment.
“Perfect! We got this,” said the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.
“We can get it! Keep going,” another voice chimes in. “You got this!” says another voice, to no avail. The struggle was real and, sadly, it didn’t work out. Celebrities, they’re just like us.
Tuesday, Teigen spoke to Refinery29 about motherhood as well as her new cookbook, Cravings 2, which is on the way.
“I just started working on the cookbook again yesterday,” she said. In an essay published for Glamour in March, Teigen opened up about her experiences with postpartum depression. Ultimately she had to put the book on pause, though now she’s back at it again.
“I had started the cookbook, and then I had to completely put it on pause, because it was a lot for me. So as of yesterday, I started doing really great, and I really got back into the mode of cooking,” she said.
“I've been emailing my editor and co-editor non-stop for the past two days making these recipes and brainstorming and I'm having so much fun. I'm really starting to feel like myself again.”
