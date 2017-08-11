We know Dean Unglert because of his cute smile and playful demeanor, but we're about to see a brand new side of him.
The former Bachelorette contestant is taking his talents over to its spin-off, Bachelor In Paradise, along with a bunch of other suitors. The show faced controversy during filming when producers filed a misconduct complaint (no evidence of misconduct was found in a subsequent investigation). Recent promotions for the dating show haven't handled the incident as well as we'd hoped. It leaves us wondering if everything about the show will be overshadowed by poor treatment of serious events. Not to make light of the situation, but there is one thing that has us looking forward to the series: Dean Unglert's water-soaked photoshoot.
We weren't the only ones shocked by the photo. Unglert, himself, took to Instagram to comment on it.
"Do you ever do something and wonder 'WTF was I thinking' immediately afterward?" he wrote "Yeah, this was one of those times..."
Unglert caught everyone's attention during Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, with Bachelor Nation calling him a sweetheart. Exhibit A: his Instagram name is "Deanie Babies," a pun on Beanie Babies. That's as wholesome as it gets. This photoshoot is a little different from what we know of him, but fans seem to like it. The comments are filled with heart-eyed emojis and professions of love.
Unglert might be feeling pangs of regret about the photo, but based on the trailer, it looks like he had a positive experience in paradise. After this tumultuous season of The Bachelorette, he deserves to find the right person and have some fun. Bachelor In Paradise begins August 14, so we'll see what happens soon.
