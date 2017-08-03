According to EW, viewers will not see the exact moment that led to the production halt and investigations. However, we will see footage from the three days of filming that took place before the shutdown, which, since we know you're wondering, will include footage of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson — the two contestants involved in the controversy. Harrison told EW, "We had a week’s worth of stuff we didn’t want to just throw that away because that’s what impacted the show and it’s what led to the shutdown. We thought you needed to see that. So you’re going to see a lot of it, including Corinne and DeMario on the show."