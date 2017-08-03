Chris Harrison Has Spoken: Bachelor In Paradise Will Air Footage Of Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson
A few weeks ago, we got our first taste of what the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise will look like, and we were, well, disconcerted by it. The trailer for the fourth season of the show seemed to use the alleged sexual assault scandal that occurred while filming as a way to promote the upcoming season instead of addressing the situation and consequences head-on. Now, however, Bachelor In Paradise’s executive producer Chris Harrison has spoken about the upcoming season, and according to him, the show will deal with the allegations of misconduct and the subsequent production shutdown "the moment we come on the air."
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harrison explained that the producers of the show wanted to start talking about the situation right away because they didn't want it to be the "elephant in the room" or to "taint the entire season." Specifically, he said, "So we want to show everybody and then get on with Paradise because there are some wonderful things that are going to be happening."
According to EW, viewers will not see the exact moment that led to the production halt and investigations. However, we will see footage from the three days of filming that took place before the shutdown, which, since we know you're wondering, will include footage of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson — the two contestants involved in the controversy. Harrison told EW, "We had a week’s worth of stuff we didn’t want to just throw that away because that’s what impacted the show and it’s what led to the shutdown. We thought you needed to see that. So you’re going to see a lot of it, including Corinne and DeMario on the show."
According to Harrison, who also hosts the show, after the scandal has occurred on the show and production is resumed, he will appear to walking the viewers through what happened. You trust Chris Harrison to be your guide in this highly controversial moment of reality television, right? After that, he promises we'll see more than just the controversy.
