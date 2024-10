There’s A Double Standard In The WNBA & It’s Not Angel Reese’s — Or Caitlin Clark’s — Fault

Let’s delve into Carrington’s story for a bit, as it is one of the most recent instances of racial bias in the WNBA that went viral and stirred up lots of opinions. She has been scrutinized for her appearance and labeled “aggressive” or “too emotional” when expressing passion for the game — something Angel Reese was also heavily crucified for even during her college years. On September 25, 2024, the Connecticut Sun eliminated the Indiana Fever — home of ‘Rookie of the Year’ Caitlin Clark — from the playoffs, and it was revealed that Carrington had received death threats and was even followed by disgruntled fans, according to Carrington’s girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith. It should be noted that during that game, things became physical between Clark and Carrington after Carrington poked Clark in the eye, resulting in Clark later elbowing her in the head. Fans called the foul on Clark intentional and even went as far as accusing Carrington of assaulting her.