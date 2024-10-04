There’s A Double Standard In The WNBA & It’s Not Angel Reese’s — Or Caitlin Clark’s — Fault

“The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman.” Though the words were spoken by the late Malcolm X in 1964 — and later in Beyoncé’s “Don’t Hurt Yourself” — I somehow find myself randomly blurting this quote out in the confines of my home when I see yet another headline about women who look like me being mistreated, especially in women’s sports, and more specifically, in the WNBA.
Over the last few months or so, I’ve been following the rumblings across social media highlighting bouts of racism — both in-person and through virtual posts — faced by current players. And, well, the majority of the targets have been Black women, who make up over 60% of the WNBA. Star athletes like DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun, Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, and Alyssa Thomas (also of the Sun) are just a few of the Black players who have come forward to shed light on their personal racist encounters with fans and social media trolls.
As a fan of women athletes of all degrees, and someone who was actively involved in sports as a child, I have thoroughly enjoyed witnessing the rise in popularity and excitement for women’s basketball. Thanks to dominating talents like A’ja Wilson, Briana Stewart, Diana Taurasi and newcomers like Reese, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, we’re finally seeing these women ballers get the recognition and shine they deserve. From sold-out arenas to lucrative brand deals, they’re literally today’s “it girls.”
But at what cost?
Let’s delve into Carrington’s story for a bit, as it is one of the most recent instances of racial bias in the WNBA that went viral and stirred up lots of opinions. She has been scrutinized for her appearance and labeled “aggressive” or “too emotional” when expressing passion for the game — something Angel Reese was also heavily crucified for even during her college years. On September 25, 2024, the Connecticut Sun eliminated the Indiana Fever — home of ‘Rookie of the Year’ Caitlin Clark — from the playoffs, and it was revealed that Carrington had received death threats and was even followed by disgruntled fans, according to Carrington’s girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith. It should be noted that during that game, things became physical between Clark and Carrington after Carrington poked Clark in the eye, resulting in Clark later elbowing her in the head. Fans called the foul on Clark intentional and even went as far as accusing Carrington of assaulting her.
“Anyways, now that I can respond freely, my girlfriend has been getting death threats, followed, called all type of sh*t. So, if sending her flowers to make sure her mental health is okay, then cool, cry about it,” Smith (a player for the Fever) posted to X after Carrington shared a photo of a stunning bouquet sent from her partner.
While the WNBA has long been a progressive space, fostering advocacy for social justice and equality, the way racism is handled within the league and in public discourse presents a troubling reality. There’s a stark contrast in how the league’s Black and white players are perceived, and this double standard is damaging not only to the athletes but also to the league’s credibility in addressing issues of race and fairness.
The way Clark is celebrated versus how Black athletes are treated raises important questions about race in the WNBA.
Standout talent, Caitlin Clark, has often been at the forefront of many of the racism conversations within the WNBA. Not because she has mistreated fellow league mates or been racist herself, but more so because of her often overzealous fan base, who will go to any length to ensure she gets the recognition they feel she deserves — even at the expense of other players. Namely Angel Reese, who has been pitted against Clark in what can only be described as the WNBA race war.
In a piece for Andscape titled “Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark deserve better sophomore seasons from everyone,” veteran sports writer David Dennis Jr. writes that the rivals have “become the new sociopolitical and racial battlefield, spilling over into nastiness that has done a disservice to them and the WNBA. The noise has overshadowed their brilliant statistical seasons.”
Described by ESPN as the future of women’s basketball, Clark has had a meteoric rise to fame. Clark’s impact on women’s sports is undeniable — she’s one of the most talented players of her generation, and she deserves the praise she gets. However, the way Clark is celebrated versus how Black athletes are treated raises important questions about race in the WNBA. And so much of it has nothing to do with Clark herself. As the sport has become more popular, she has turned into an avatar for bigotry, the Great White Hope for racists to root for. “This isn’t just about the string of Black queer WNBA players who have been brutalized by misogynoir. Clark is a victim here, too,” Dennis Jr. writes. “Her rookie season has been tainted by the same racism and misogyny that has targeted the women in her WNBA community. Instead of being supported because of her on-court brilliance, Clark is being dehumanized, having a caricature of hateful idolatry erected in her name when all she wants to do is play basketball.”
The future of the WNBA is certainly bright, but it must be a future where every player, no matter their race or sexual orientation, can shine equally.
Security officials at Mohegan Sun Arena in Phoenix briefly escorted a fan away from his courtside seat after heckling Clark during the Fever’s eliminating playoff game against the Sun. That same night, Sun player Alyssa Thomas, spoke out about what she had faced over the course of the series against Clark and the Fever.
“I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media, and there’s no place for it,” Thomas said during her post-game press conference. “It’s uncalled-for and something needs to be done, whether it’s them checking their fans or this league checking. There’s no time for it anymore.”
Just a day later, the WNBA released a statement regarding its position on the harassment and mistreatment of its players. Though it didn’t call out specific cases or even names, many—myself included—were led to believe it was in response to Clark’s situation the previous night, versus the many cries from Black players throughout the season. And, of course, the league’s comment section was in shambles.
“Did someone forget to push the send button months ago?,” one user wrote under the post. “Why wait until now to say something? Angel [Reese] has gotten harassed her entire rookie season,” another said. “Angel Reese and D. Carrington spoke out about this in July, and y’all ignored it. SMH,” a comment under the post read.
In the midst of all of this, Reese took to her X account on September 26, 2024, to speak out about the racism she had faced throughout the season while being ignored by WNBA officials.
“For the past 2 years, the media has benefited from my pain & me being villainized to create a narrative. They allowed this. This was beneficial to them. I sometimes share my experiences of things that have happened to me, but I’ve also allowed this to happen to me for way too long and now other players in this league are dealing with & experiencing the same things. This isn’t ok at all,” part of the post read.
Now retired 19-year pro baller Sue Bird recently appeared on her partner Megan Rapinoe’s podcast, A Touch More, in which she shared thoughts on when racism within the league actually began. “Racism has been impacting the WNBA well before this year. This is not a new thing. In that way, I think Caitlin [Clark] is being used as a pawn. Caitlin didn’t bring racism to the WNBA. This has been happening. And that, I think, has been a shock for all of us. The way other people are surprised by this. We’ve been trying to tell you.”
So where do fans, and the league, go from here? Is there a viable solution?
The racism allegations in the WNBA aren’t just about individual players like Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington or Caitlin Clark, they’re about how society views and treats Black and white female athletes differently. These recent instances and stories expose the deep-seated biases that still exist in sports, and, in my opinion, the league has a responsibility to address them head-on. By confronting these issues and pushing for systemic change, the WNBA can ensure that all of its players — regardless of race — are given the respect, recognition, and opportunities they deserve.
The future of the WNBA is certainly bright, but it must be a future where every player, no matter their race or sexual orientation, can shine equally. As we continue to celebrate these talented women who go out there and give it their all, game after game, my hope is that the WNBA will be a league where talent takes center stage, not prejudice.