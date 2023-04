Angel Reese Is Still Facing Backlash For Winning & She Doesn’t Give A Damn

As a former athlete and current sports writer, I have a high tolerance for the swagger and trash talk that (rightly!) ensues when egos are inflated by the approaching scent of victory and free-flowing endorphins. There was nothing new in Reese’s gesture. Trash talking is part of the game. But as I watched the 11-second clip a second time, and then a third, I found myself reveling in a new detail each time: her searing gaze, that fresh set of dark-tipped nails (even if you’ve only caught a few minutes of an LSU game before that final, you know Reese stays ready with her looks), the measured and delicate distance she kept from Clark all the while so as not to be slapped with a technical foul for taunting another player. It was, I realized by the time I approached a high double-digit view count, one of the more beautifully cathartic stunts I’d seen in a while, at once extra and completely earned, especially because Clark had doled out the same thing to much acclaim — including from Cena himself — to Louisville in the Elite Eight. There’s nothing more satisfying than giving someone a taste of what they’ve been dishing out.