Did You Spot This New Section On Zara's Website?

Hold up: Does this essentially mean Zara is hopping on the designer collaboration bandwagon now? Well, sort of... We don't know a lot about this new initiative, but it seems like the retailer has started some sort of partnership with design students, and it's a pretty interesting move considering how frequently Zara is accused of knocking off both young and well-known designers. Is this the brand's way of telling us it now wants to support and nurture emerging talent instead of just co opting their designs as their own? We can't help but wonder if there's any scholarships or incubation services involved for said design students, or if their creations are simply put on display on Zara's website.