Take one look at Zara's 'New In' section, and you'll know what everyone will be wearing that season. Seriously, nothing really hits the mass market until Zara’s carrying it, and when a trend does arrive at the retailer — whether it's something digestible, like off-the-shoulder tops, or edgier, like boxy blazers and sock boots — it’s only a matter of days until it goes viral. And so, when its fall collection dropped last week, it became clear we’ll all be buying one thing come autumn — a whole lot of leggings.
Leggings have been fighting for their moment in the fashion spotlight for years now, but this may mark their official takeover. Because Zara’s Autumn/Winter ’17 is chock full of 'em, and they’re not just of the athleisure variety: We’re talking shiny, bold hues that look like those disco pants everyone had from American Apparel, and tons of loud, florals (very Balenciaga circa spring '17) that are begging to be mix-and-matched with another clashing-in-a-good-way print.
So, will this fall be the time we finally say goodbye to actual pants once and for all? Click on to see Zara’s current leggings offering, and consider the prospect for yourself. Whether you like it or not, it’s seems like there's going to be a ton of stretchy pants in all of our futures.