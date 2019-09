Take one look at Zara's 'New In' section, and you'll know what everyone will be wearing that season. Seriously, nothing really hits the mass market until Zara’s carrying it, and when a trend does arrive at the retailer — whether it's something digestible, like off-the-shoulder tops, or edgier, like boxy blazers and sock boots — it’s only a matter of days until it goes viral. And so, when its fall collection dropped last week , it became clear we’ll all be buying one thing come autumn — a whole lot of leggings.