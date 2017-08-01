Did You Spot This New Section On Zara's Website?

Update: Thanks to a new landing page on its website, we have some more information about Zara's latest project. The site explains: "With recycling as the initial idea, Zara gave the schools" — which include The Royal Academy of Antwerp, Parsons School in New York, EnsAD in Paris, and Kingston University in London — "clothing from previous seasons, with which the students then created new garments adding their own design and vision." You can find each designer's name listed here. According to this, it doesn't seem like these pieces will be available for purchase (bummer!), but we can't deny it's nice to see Zara working with aspiring designers on an initiative that promotes sustainability in fashion.
This post was originally published at 12:45PM EDT.
Sometimes it feels like we spend more time on the Zara New Arrivals page than we do our own inboxes. But, today, in addition to scoping out the fast fashion brand's latest drops of leggings and sock boots, something else caught our eye: A new enticing display of unique pieces that Zara is calling "Shape The Invisible." When you click into this gallery, you see a blurb that reads, "Shape The Invisible is a collaboration between Zara and new talents emerging from some of the most important design schools."
Hold up: Does this essentially mean Zara is hopping on the designer collaboration bandwagon now? Well, sort of... We don't know a lot about this new initiative, but it seems like the retailer has started some sort of partnership with design students, and it's a pretty interesting move considering how frequently Zara is accused of knocking off both young and well-known designers. Is this the brand's way of telling us it now wants to support and nurture emerging talent instead of just co opting their designs as their own? We can't help but wonder if there's any scholarships or incubation services involved for said design students, or if their creations are simply put on display on Zara's website.
And, perhaps even more importantly, will these pieces ever be shoppable? When you scroll through the items, there are a ton of trends we're itching to get our hands on: From patchwork dresses to exaggerated sleeves to unique embroidery and plenty of millennial pink. But, who are these designers, what schools are they coming from (Central Saint Martins? Parsons?), and what's the real motive behind this new section on the site?
We've reached out to Zara for comment and will update this post with any additional information. In the meantime, click ahead to scope out these artistic pieces for yourself. Who knows? They might end up in your Zara shopping cart sometime soon.