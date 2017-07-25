25 Patchwork Dresses, Because Matching Is So 2016

Prints have had somewhat of a renaissance over the last few seasons. Whether you blame it on Alessandro Michele's amalgamation of maximalism at Gucci or like to think that patterns like gingham, polka dots, and florals are serving as a backlash against the long reign of minimalism, the rise of loud, wildly colorful garments has brought the idea of "patchwork" clothing back into the lexicon.
But, forget clashing prints with separates — instead, look to dresses made of varying fabrics. No longer reserved for bohemians or nimble-fingered knitting groups, patchwork pieces will slot seamlessly into your summer wardrobe. And thanks to the spring '17 runways, there's tons of ways to wear the trend without looking like you've borrowed a family heirloom: Loewe pieced together squares of different colors and textures to create prairie-inspired pieces, while Tommy Hilfiger proved patchwork could be sporty with a Mondrian-esque jigsaw of brights. Acne Studios united different prints through a rose-colored palette, Roberto Cavalli took us to the '70s with maxi dresses straight out of Woodstock, and J.W.Anderson played with white textures on dark denim.
From angled stripes, to large and small gingham, to mixed florals, ahead are 25 dresses that'll make matching feel so 2016.