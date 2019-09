25 Patchwork Dresses, Because Matching Is So 2016

But, forget clashing prints with separates — instead, look to dresses made of varying fabrics. No longer reserved for bohemians or nimble-fingered knitting groups, patchwork pieces will slot seamlessly into your summer wardrobe. And thanks to the spring '17 runways, there's tons of ways to wear the trend without looking like you've borrowed a family heirloom: Loewe pieced together squares of different colors and textures to create prairie-inspired pieces, while Tommy Hilfiger proved patchwork could be sporty with a Mondrian-esque jigsaw of brights Acne Studios united different prints through a rose-colored palette, Roberto Cavalli took us to the '70s with maxi dresses straight out of Woodstock, and J.W.Anderson played with white textures on dark denim.