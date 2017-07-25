Prints have had something of a renaissance over the last few seasons. Gingham, polka dots and florals have dominated, perhaps as a backlash against the long reign of minimalism, or maybe thanks to Alessandro Michele's amalgamation of maximalism and granny-inspired attire at Gucci. Either way, the rise of prints has brought patchwork back into our sartorial lexicon. Forget clashing prints with separates, and instead take to dresses made of varying fabrics. If patchwork pieces remind you of your grandparents' generation – 1943's Make Do and Mend pamphlets advised housewives to reuse and alter clothing during periods of wartime rationing – then it's time to reconsider.