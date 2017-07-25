Prints have had something of a renaissance over the last few seasons. Gingham, polka dots and florals have dominated, perhaps as a backlash against the long reign of minimalism, or maybe thanks to Alessandro Michele's amalgamation of maximalism and granny-inspired attire at Gucci. Either way, the rise of prints has brought patchwork back into our sartorial lexicon. Forget clashing prints with separates, and instead take to dresses made of varying fabrics. If patchwork pieces remind you of your grandparents' generation – 1943's Make Do and Mend pamphlets advised housewives to reuse and alter clothing during periods of wartime rationing – then it's time to reconsider.
Look no further than the catwalks of SS17 for ways to wear without looking like you've borrowed a family heirloom. Loewe pieced together squares of different colours and textures to create a prairie-inspired dress, while Tommy Hilfiger proved patchwork could be sporty with a Mondrian-esque jigsaw of brights. Acne united different prints through a rose colour palette, Roberto Cavalli took us to the '70s with a maxi dress straight out of Woodstock, and J.W.Anderson played with white textures on dark denim.
No longer reserved for bohemians or nimble-fingered knitting groups, patchworks will slot seamlessly into your summer wardrobe. From angled stripes, to large and small gingham, to mixed florals, click through to find the best patchwork dresses out there.