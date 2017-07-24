Kristin Cavallari's New Hair Proves Hollywood Can't Get Over This Cut

The last time Kristin Cavallari had short hair, she was yelling her high school boyfriend's name across a bar in Cabo and giving her friend Jessica lackluster advice. That was in 2004 when our only real concern was copying the Laguna Beach resident villain's side-swept bangs, not her shoulder-length cut. Back then (well over a decade ago!), a bob wasn't the trendiest haircut in Hollywood. Now, the simple bob/lob is back in a huge way, and it looks like the reality show vet and fashion designer is making a case for her signature '00s style all over again.
Rewind to the early 2000s, when a short haircut was all about choppy layers and minimal volume. Today, stars like Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Mila Kunis, and Vanessa Hudgens are Instagramming reasons we should root for its return. On Cavallari, the beachy waves and tousled texture fit almost too well — she is a Cali girl, after all.
Cavallari's new look comes courtesy of stylist Riawna Capri, the same hair guru behind Julianne Hough's wedding looks and Nina Dobrev's stylish bob. Capri, who is co-owner of the Nine Zero One salon gave the fresh cut to Cavallari just an hour before a photo shoot for her jewelry line, Uncommon James.
With so many celebs faking the bob these days, it's refreshing to see one star taking the plunge with a shorter hairstyle — not to mention, one that is so flattering and a match made in heaven for summer.
