You'll Never Guess How Long It Took To Do Julianne Hough's Wedding Hair

Weddings require a lot of planning. Leading up to the big day, couples have to pinpoint what food to serve, flowers to carry down the aisle, and outfits to color-coordinate. As if that's not enough, the bride also has to decide on a hairstyle, which, of course, isn't always easy. But in the case of Julianne Hough's wedding last week, it only took 10 minutes to do — and no, we're not kidding.
If you can find a minute to look away from Hough's gorgeous, custom-made Marchesa dress, you have to check out her reception hair. (For the actual ceremony, the actress and DWTS judge wore a ballerina bun underneath her veil — presumably to show off that gorgeous neckline.) After the nuptials, Hough reappeared for the night in a new dress, and a new 'do to match.
Riawna Capri, Hough's longtime hairstyle and co-owner of Nine Zero One salon, revealed in an Instagram post that there were plenty of nerves to make her wedding look dreams come true. "I've done Jules hair hundreds of times, literally, and haven't repeated the same look twice ? So you can imagine, doing her wedding hair could get slightly, confusing, what to do!?" she captioned. But that didn't deter the Capri from creating a faux bob that rocked the reception.
"Considering I did this look in 10 minutes from a 12 hour sleek ballerina bun ? my anxiety was high, but Jules assured me 'you know, our quick ones always turn out to be the best!' And guess what, not only was she right, might be the best 10 min doo I've ever done."
People reported that during the reception, Hough's bridesmaids and friends recreated her favorite dance from a recent tour. In the clip, you can watch Hough shake out her pinned bob to join her friends on stage. It might not sound like much, but the moment — as people always hope with their weddings — was perfect. Consider it a reminder that the only thing worth lasting a lifetime is your marriage, not a hairstyling session.
