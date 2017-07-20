The Anti-Lip Kit Is Here & It's So Good

Lip kits are a dime a dozen these days. With brands like Kylie Cosmetics, M.A.C., and Charlotte Tilbury capitalizing on the perfect lipstick look, prepackaged duos are far from original. And while we're down for a sexy nude or mauve lip on regular days, there are plenty of bold colors being left out. So while the Jenners of the world are rocking bedroom eyes on their lips, we'll be over here channeling our inner goth with Kat Von D's latest: a pairing that would give Game of Throne's greyscale a run for its money — in a good way.
There once was an anti-highlighter that looked like smudged charcoal when smoothed over lips, eyes, and cheeks. Now, there's a lip kit to match from the noir diva herself. The Smoke & Mirrors Grayscale Duo includes a dark and light shade of her famous Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks. So how do you wear it? The two tones can be worn alone for a bold, matte look or together for a smoky effect. And if you're a fan of GOT, you can certainly imagine just the kind of pigment you'll be getting.
Greyscale is the infectious imaginary disease that's turns its victims into stone. And while the HBO favorite makes greyscale sound utterly morbid and fatal (because it is), Kat Von D turns the somber shade to goth beauty at its finest — trumping what we know to be the traditional lip kit.
The shades packed into the kit are Dagger and Woolf, creating the anti-lip kit you need the next time a cat-caller tells you to smile on the sidewalk.
