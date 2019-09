The Anti-Lip Kit Is Here & It's So Good

There once was an anti-highlighter that looked like smudged charcoal when smoothed over lips, eyes, and cheeks. Now, there's a lip kit to match from the noir diva herself. The Smoke & Mirrors Grayscale Duo includes a dark and light shade of her famous Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks. So how do you wear it? The two tones can be worn alone for a bold, matte look or together for a smoky effect . And if you're a fan of GOT , you can certainly imagine just the kind of pigment you'll be getting.