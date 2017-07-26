We've seen some crazy beauty trends as of late: rainbow hair, beard accessories, even galaxy freckles. But if there's one we're super-stoked to try, it's smoky lips. A perfect combo of two of our longtime favorite staples — smoky eyes and ombré lips — this sultry, unexpected look has us collectively cheering for winter weather.
What makes it so cool? Well, the smoky lip has this majestic ability to transform a boring nude or pink into an absolute smoke show — and it's everything we never knew we needed. Plus, long gone are the days of needing an army of products to create that sexy, diffused effect. In fact, brands are coming out with dual-packed, cooler-than-ever formulas that make it even easier to achieve than before.
If you're a bit lazy, short on time, or can't help but geek out over new beauty innovations, we know you'll snatch up these smoky lipsticks in a heartbeat.