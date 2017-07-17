These Beauty Products Are A Subtle Wink To The Westerosi In You

Considering that the secret to the illustrious Game of Thrones glow is good genes and moisturizer, and the show’s best braids are nearly impossible for anyone without four arms and an extra set of eyes on the back of their head to recreate, there aren’t a ton of ways to make your beauty routine more Seven Kingdoms-friendly. Face it: You just can’t fake that running-from-Ramsay’s-hounds flush.
But for those fans who want to pay homage to their favorite candidate for the Iron Throne in a less literal way — one that doesn’t involve Googling “Game of Thrones braid easy tutorial” — there are plenty of products that will recall the world of Westeros without making you feel like you just walked into a Renaissance Faire wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
The night is dark and full of complicated braiding how-to's, so opt for a bright-red tube of Dragon Girl (you know the one) or a flacon of Lady Vengeance (à la Arya) instead. Now, you can show your support for an all-powerful Targaryen or a misunderstood Kingslayer without looking like a huge nerd. Good thing nobody can see your YouTube history.