Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Jon Snow have opinions on which Game Of Thrones character deserves the Iron Throne. Lucky for us, the actors who play them decided to share their feelings with Entertainment Weekly.
The magazine asked Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark) who should really win the Iron Throne when GOT is all said and done next season. There were two characters that came up often in this conversation, with the onscreen siblings being torn on which one should hold the highest honor of the Seven Kingdoms. Perhaps, it's no surprise to hear, though, that the characters they each chose just so happened to have grown up in Winterfell.
"Sansa [should] rule the Iron Throne," Harington said without pause. He also had some other suggestions for the rest of his family, including himself: "Arya rule Winterfell and I’d have Jon Snow go back to The Wall,” he said. In Harington's opinion, once a member of the Night Watch, always a member of the Night Watch.
Turner agreed that Sansa deserves a throne of her own, but wasn't convinced it was one made of iron. "I think the Stark that should rule Winterfell is Sansa because she deserves it and she’s a natural born leader,” Turner said. “But I don’t think she really wants the Iron Throne at all. Winterfell is just perfect for her."
Instead, she nominated Jon Snow to usurp Cersei of the Iron Throne. "He’s kind of got the whole package and has a great team around him," she said. "I think he’d be quite a good king.”
The youngest Starks took the same approach, distributing power amongst their siblings, but Hempstead-Wright and Williams were torn on who deserves the Iron Throne. Williams believed this would all be a family affair, remarking that Bran and Arya would both be very helpful in leading Winterfell into the next phase. We wouldn't disagree for fear of ending up on Arya's kill list.
While we'd also love to see the Starks come out on top, right now, we're just crossing our fingers they make it through the next season, which premieres July 16, alive. With winter finally here, it's certainly not going to be easy.
