MAC's New Lip Kits Are The Witchy Shades You Need For Spring

In January, MAC dropped some major news we didn't quite see coming: The brand would be launching its own lip kits . The idea of using a lipstick and pencil in tandem isn’t new, of course, especially since Kylie Jenner made the concept mainstream. But let’s be real, MAC doesn’t follow trends, it sets them. That's why the latest duos from the fan-favorite cosmetics company — which includes four dark and gloomy colors — comes at no surprise. Its just the twist on the lipstick fad you'd come to expect from the brand...but better.