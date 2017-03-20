MAC's New Lip Kits Are The Witchy Shades You Need For Spring

In January, MAC dropped some major news we didn't quite see coming: The brand would be launching its own lip kits. The idea of using a lipstick and pencil in tandem isn’t new, of course, especially since Kylie Jenner made the concept mainstream. But let’s be real, MAC doesn’t follow trends, it sets them. That's why the latest duos from the fan-favorite cosmetics company — which includes four dark and gloomy colors — comes at no surprise. Its just the twist on the lipstick fad you'd come to expect from the brand...but better.
The launch also fits right in with the gothic makeup trend swooping the beauty industry. (Even celebrities, like Lily Collins and Kristen Stewart, are making a case for dark, vampy lipstick.) So, if this spring you're ready to trade in your bright coral lip balm for an opaque black iteration, we think these MAC products are a great place to start. You can pick between five smoky shades, including a rich chocolate brown, deep purple, merlot red, and more, for the ultimate seasonal switch-up.
The only bad news: The new lip kits are limited edition, and are only available for five days. So mark your calendars for March 23 through March 27 so you don't miss out. You wouldn't want a reason to actually feel moody, right?