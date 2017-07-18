These Designer Deals Are Kind Of Crazy — In The Best Way Possible

Okay, we know we sound like a broken record when it come to talking about sales: The Nordstrom sale, the Zara sale, Amazon Prime Day...not to mention the Fourth of July sales that had us tapping into our savings accounts before the holiday weekend even started. But, you've got to trust us on this one — if you have just one more splurge eft in your bank account, you're going to want to check this sale out.
Remember The M Project — the fashion-forward online shop that launched just a few months back? Well, its summer sale is making us fall in love with it even more. Because right now, not only is it selling pieces from brands like Attico, Edit, and Y/Project — but they're all on steep, steep discount. (Seriously, most items listed at up to 60% off their original price tag). It's sales like these that let even those of us on a budget get in on some designer goodies — like that $500 dress you were eyeing a few weeks ago and thought you could never afford.
Believe us when we say this is one more deal-a-palooza (yes, that's what we're calling this) worth checking out this sale season. Click on to shop some of our top icks, and know you're not alone if your jaw drops to the floor at the sight of these prices.