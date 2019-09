These Designer Deals Are Kind Of Crazy — In The Best Way Possible

Remember The M Project — the fashion-forward online shop that launched just a few months back? Well, its summer sale is making us fall in love with it even more. Because right now, not only is it selling pieces from brands like Attico, Edit, and Y/Project — but they're all on steep, steep discount. (Seriously, most items listed at up to 60% off their original price tag). It's sales like these that let even those of us on a budget get in on some designer goodies — like that $500 dress you were eyeing a few weeks ago and thought you could never afford.