Well, let us make things easier: Nordstrom's Anniversary sale is blowing all those others out of the water. This is the retailer's biggest event of the year, featuring brand-new arrivals at insanely discounted prices for just two weeks. As for the labels, expect to see fashion-favorites like MCM and Burberry, as well as old reliables like Madewell and Topshop. So, you can forget opening a million different tabs to a million different sites — because this sale's got all of your go-to's in one easy-to-navigate place.