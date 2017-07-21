Update: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is officially open to the public. You have until August 6 to shop the mega sale so go buck wild with our 50 picks ahead.
This story was originally published on July 13, 2017.
If you're overwhelmed by the amount of sales happening on the Internet right now, we feel you. With all of your favorite sites offering 50% off and beyond, it can be tough to decide where to actually spend your cash — and how the hell are you supposed to choose which few items to buy when you've been eyeing them all for the last three months?
Well, let us make things easier: Nordstrom's Anniversary sale is blowing all those others out of the water. This is the retailer's biggest event of the year, featuring brand-new arrivals at insanely discounted prices for just two weeks. As for the labels, expect to see fashion-favorites like MCM and Burberry, as well as old reliables like Madewell and Topshop. So, you can forget opening a million different tabs to a million different sites — because this sale's got all of your go-to's in one easy-to-navigate place.
Anyone who's a Nordstrom Cardmember is lucky enough to be able to start shopping the sale today, July 13, through next Thursday, July 20. As for everyone else, the sale officially starts on July 21 and runs until August 6. (If you just can't wait until next week, though, you can always sign up for a card today to shop it early).
To get you started on the fast track, we've narrowed in on some of our favorite picks. Click on to get in on it STAT, and prepare to majorly brag about all the deals you're about to score.