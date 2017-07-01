Your A-Z Guide To The Best July 4th Sales

July 4th is almost upon us, which means cookouts, beach towels, an Instagram feed full of sparklers, and, our personal favorite, scoring great shopping deals. While everyone's busy soaking in the three-day weekend, retailers are capitalizing on your extra time spent on the road with a plethora of mid-summer sales to scroll through. You know that Solid & Striped swimsuit you've been wanting all season, or those designer sandals you've been saving pennies for? They're all finally available for a fraction of the price.
Before you pack up and set off, bookmark our A-Z guide to the must-not miss sales happening over the long weekend. And don't fret: If you don't see your favorite store here right now, we'll be updating this piece consistently over the next week as new deals pop up. Get ready to ring in Independence Day in the most patriotic way possible — because what's more American than using a holiday for doorbuster clearances?