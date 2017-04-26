We Just Found Our New Favorite Online Shop

You know the "save" feature on Instagram, the place we tend keep tabs on up-and-coming brands to watch? Well, we've come across a site that actually seems to carry all these photo-worthy, It girl-admired labels in one place. The M Project is the latest destination for any shopping-inclined person to know. It's the kind of retailer that stocks ahead-of-the-curve labels and has us wanting to add every single item to our carts.
So, where did M Project come from? Well, it's based in Saudi Arabia — further proving that these days, it doesn't matter if you're not based in one of the "fashion capitals" of the world, because good shopping exists everywhere (thanks, Internet). And, we're so glad it does.
"We launched The M Project to celebrate up-and-coming designers and introduce emerging talents to the Middle East," Fatma and Nouf Musallam told Refinery29. "The shopping experience and fashion in Saudi Arabia, where we are based, has previously been quite limited. In the past few years, we’ve seen a dramatic shift in peoples approach to fashion. There is a desire to discover and support new brands, as well as a willingness to experiment with forward thinking trends and challenge global perceptions. So, the M Project is our way of bringing an amazing edit of labels to the region and creating a conversation between creatives worldwide."
Since it's still in its early days, this is the kind of site we'll be keeping our eye on — and refreshing regularly — to see what it comes up with next. "Since our launch we've built an exciting brand mix and collaborated with a unique set of contributors that have become part of The M Project family. We are continually sourcing new talents and teaming up with like-minded individuals across the arts, to create content that keeps our voice unique, and platform multidimensional," they added. All we can say is, count us in.
Click on to get to know this new fashion destination (and discover some sweet new brands along the way).